2019 Tax Day Deals And Freebies

Tax day is right around the corner, while most people dread Tax Day April 15th, it doesn’t have to be a bummer. If you’re looking for ways to save a little bit of money on April 15, visit one of these restaurants for free food or a discounted meal. Tax season is a stressful time of year, whether your are looking forward to a refund or preparing to pay Uncle Sam. There are many freebies and discounts being offered by retailers to celebrate the end of the dreaded tax season.

Here’s the offers.com roundup of all the best Tax Day Freebies and Deals out there this year:

Tax Day 2019 Food and Drink Specials

Tax Day is one of the biggest days of the year for free food giveaways at restaurant chains (no proof of purchase required). There are also plenty of discounts and BOGO deals, as well as promos from food-delivery services.

• Applebee’s: April’s drink special at Applebee’s is the Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzler straw. As its name suggests, it’s just $1 all month-long, so you can enjoy it on Tax Day.

• Bruegger’s Bagels: The annual Tax Relief Deal is back April 10 to 15 at Bruegger’s. The Big Bagel Bundle (13 New York-style bagels with two tubs of cream cheese) is $10.40 ($3.50 off). To get the offer, join the Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program, or claim the offer on Brueggers.com.

• BurgerFi: Double cheeseburgers are $4.15 on April 15. Limit of one per person. Get the offer by downloading the BurgerFi app.

• Cici’s Pizza: Use this coupon to get an adult buffet for $4.15 on Tax Day at Cici’s. Large drink purchase required.

• DoorDash: If tax stress makes you want to curl up on the couch, order in. DoorDash is offering $20 off on any order for new customers for the rest of the month.

• Firehouse Subs: Purchase a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink and get a free medium sub. Deal valid April 15 to 17. Use this coupon.

• Kona Ice: Trucks in many metro areas will be giving away free shaved ice on April 15 in honor of what it Kona calls Chill Out Day.

• Noodles & Company: NoodlesREWARDS members will receive $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more from April 10 to April 15. To get the offer, sign up for the rewards program by April 9.

Tax Day 2019 Retail Sales

These retailer sales and free-gifts-with-purchase offers all coincide with Tax Day.

• Kohl’s: Whatever you’ve been meaning to splurge on, use this promo code to get 15% off purchases over $100. It’s good all April long.

• Macy’s: Get 40% off when you buy two or more pairs of women’s shoes by April 15.

• Naturalizer: Use this promo code by April 15, and get 20% off when you buy two pairs of shoes.

• Office Depot and OfficeMax: Get free Workonomy shredding services at all Office Depot/OfficeMax retail stores March 31 through April 27. Bring up to 5 lbs of documents and present this coupon. The IRS suggests keeping tax records for three years, so bring in any old returns hogging space in your filing cabinet.

• Sephora: Until April 17, snag this freebie: Free Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion trial size with orders over $25. Use this promo code.

