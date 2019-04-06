CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Headed To Dreamville Fest? Here’s What You Need To Know! (Spoiler: There’s No Parking)

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dreamville Fest

Source: dreamville / Dreamville

One of the biggest events Raleigh has seen is happening today at Dix Park. Dreamville Fest is finally happening after being postponed last September due to Hurricane Florence. Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to today’s event.

Parking: No parking will be allowed at Dix Park. Attendees can, however, park at NC State University, Centennial Campus for $20 and walk over.

Rideshare: According to ABC11, “The festival also partnered with Lyft to provide rideshare service. Riders can get dropped off / picked up at a designated Lyft area.To get to the Lyft Lot, type the following address into your GPS: Stancil Dr. Raleigh, NC 27603. The address will only be accessible via Western Blvd. First time riders can use promo code DREAMVILLEFEST”

Bag Policy:

NO Backpacks, large purses, or bags allowed EXCEPT for:

YES Small Clutch bags (5.5″ x 4.5″)

YES Fanny Packs/Waist Packs (5.5″ x 4.5″)

YES One Gallon Clear Zip-Top bag

YES Drawstring or Clear backpacks with one additional pocket

YES Hydration packs with one additional pocket i.e. CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)

Show Performances:

On stage ‘Rise’

12:00-12:30 p.m. — WQOK-FM DJ

12:50-1:10 p.m. — Lute

1:30-2:00 p.m. — Saba

2:30-3:00 p.m. — Cozz

3:30-4:00 p.m. — Ari Lennox

4:30-5:00 p.m. — Teyana Taylor

5:30-6:00 p.m. — J.I.D

6:30-7:00 p.m. — Nelly

7:45-8:15 p.m. — 21 Savage

9:15-10:30 p.m. — J. Cole

On stage ‘Shine’

12:30-12:50 p.m. — Mez

1:10-1:30 p.m. — Omen

2:00-2:30 p.m. — Earthgang

3:00-3:30 p.m. — Rapsody

4:00-4:30 p.m. — Davido

5:00-5:30 p.m. — Bas

6:00-6:30 p.m. — 6LACK

7:00-7:45 p.m. — Big Sean

8:15-9:00 p.m. — SZA

 

 

 

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed In Shooting

Lebron James, Rihanna, Diddy, Cardi B & More Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

24 photos Launch gallery

Lebron James, Rihanna, Diddy, Cardi B & More Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

Continue reading Lebron James, Rihanna, Diddy, Cardi B & More Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

Lebron James, Rihanna, Diddy, Cardi B & More Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

[caption id="attachment_3025332" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Luis Sinco / Getty[/caption] The untimely assassination of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle sent shock waves through the hip-hop community. The Victory Lap rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon store Sunday night. He was reportedly shot six times and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Hussle, a member of the Crips gang, used his platform to promote positivity, change in the community and educate the youth about financial freedom. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/726882030361812994 Hussle had two children, one with actress Lauren London. Before his death, he was seen posing with fans in the parking lot of his Marathon store. In his last tweet, which was posted just moments before he was shot, he talked about finding the blessing in having strong enemies. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/1112472675169886208 A manhunt is currently underway for Hussle's killer. Countless fans, friends, family and celebrities have taken to social media to express heartbreak over the senseless murder of one of hip-hop's brightest talents. See their tributes below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Dix Park , Dreamville Fest , raleigh

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dreamville Fest
Headed To Dreamville Fest? Here’s What You Need…
 26 mins ago
04.06.19
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Opening Night In Miami
Update: Beyonce Walked Away From Reebok Deal Because…
 22 hours ago
04.06.19
Lauren London Lands Lead Road In BET Series…
 1 day ago
04.05.19
Cardi B Leads Billboard Music Awards Nominations
 1 day ago
04.05.19
Gregg Leakes Celebrates The End Of His Chemo…
 1 day ago
04.05.19
Loni Love Likes Younger Men
 1 day ago
04.05.19
Petty Parking: An Hour-Long Parking Space Face-Off Sparks…
 1 day ago
04.05.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Laughter is good for…
 1 day ago
04.05.19
Beyonce Strikes New Partnership With Adidas
 1 day ago
04.05.19
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Make Their Debut…
 1 day ago
04.05.19
The Best of Enemies Poster
Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell Discuss The…
 2 days ago
04.04.19
What Will Beyoncé And Jay-Z Do For Their…
 2 days ago
04.04.19
Beyonce Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special
 2 days ago
04.04.19
Watch The Teaser Trailer To The ‘Joker’ Movie…
 2 days ago
04.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close