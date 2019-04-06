Headed To Dreamville Fest? Here’s What You Need To Know! (Spoiler: There’s No Parking)

One of the biggest events Raleigh has seen is happening today at Dix Park. Dreamville Fest is finally happening after being postponed last September due to Hurricane Florence. Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to today’s event.

Parking: No parking will be allowed at Dix Park. Attendees can, however, park at NC State University, Centennial Campus for $20 and walk over.

Rideshare: According to ABC11, “The festival also partnered with Lyft to provide rideshare service. Riders can get dropped off / picked up at a designated Lyft area.To get to the Lyft Lot, type the following address into your GPS: Stancil Dr. Raleigh, NC 27603. The address will only be accessible via Western Blvd. First time riders can use promo code DREAMVILLEFEST”

Bag Policy:

NO Backpacks, large purses, or bags allowed EXCEPT for:

YES Small Clutch bags (5.5″ x 4.5″)

YES Fanny Packs/Waist Packs (5.5″ x 4.5″)

YES One Gallon Clear Zip-Top bag

YES Drawstring or Clear backpacks with one additional pocket

YES Hydration packs with one additional pocket i.e. CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)

Show Performances:

On stage ‘Rise’

12:00-12:30 p.m. — WQOK-FM DJ

12:50-1:10 p.m. — Lute

1:30-2:00 p.m. — Saba

2:30-3:00 p.m. — Cozz

3:30-4:00 p.m. — Ari Lennox

4:30-5:00 p.m. — Teyana Taylor

5:30-6:00 p.m. — J.I.D

6:30-7:00 p.m. — Nelly

7:45-8:15 p.m. — 21 Savage

9:15-10:30 p.m. — J. Cole

On stage ‘Shine’

12:30-12:50 p.m. — Mez

1:10-1:30 p.m. — Omen

2:00-2:30 p.m. — Earthgang

3:00-3:30 p.m. — Rapsody

4:00-4:30 p.m. — Davido

5:00-5:30 p.m. — Bas

6:00-6:30 p.m. — 6LACK

7:00-7:45 p.m. — Big Sean

8:15-9:00 p.m. — SZA

.@DreamvilleFest is actually almost a decade in the making. We talked to the people behind it about what it took to make those festival dreams a reality 🌼#ComplexNews pic.twitter.com/GGEV3ts5Km — Complex (@Complex) April 4, 2019

