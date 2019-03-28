CLOSE
News Anchors Try To Use Current Slang To Stay Relevant…Fails Miserably

Doreen Gentzler and Jim Vance have been at NBC4.They've been continuously anchoring the 6 pm and 11 pm broadcasts since 1989.

We demand to know who approved this nonsense. A news team in Ohio decided to pack all of today’s current slang into a segment to appeal to kids on a big school testing day.

Spoiler: It was terrible. Get ready to cringe.

 

 

Doreen Gentzler and Jim Vance have been at NBC4.They've been continuously anchoring the 6 pm and 11 pm broadcasts since 1989.
