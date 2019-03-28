CLOSE
Kobe Bryant Ranks Himself Over Michael Jordan And LeBron James [VIDEO]

Oh this is going to ruffle some feathers on who you believe is the GOAT in basketball.

Last night on The Late Late Show with James CordenKobe Bryant was asked a question he once thought was “immature”: who is better all-time, him, LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Corden didn’t give him an easy out though. If Bryant didn’t answer the question, he’d have to take a bite from a cow’s tongue.

After hesitating, Kobe finally gave way to answering the question.

“Alright, fine, I’m the best, Michael’s second-best, LeBron is third,” Bryant said.

Watch Bryant make that revelation below. Of course, you still have some people who consider MJ the GOAT due to winning 6 rings in 6 trips to the NBA Finals. Bryant, who retired in 2016, walked away with 5 MVP awards and the position of the 3rd greatest scorer in NBA history. Even though he has three NBA titles, LeBron is currently fourth all-time in points and will no doubt pass Kobe for third place next season.

Kobe Bryant Ranks Himself Over Michael Jordan And LeBron James [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

