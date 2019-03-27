TJMS
HomeTJMS

5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

0 reads
Leave a comment

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother.

According to a local news outlet, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Their father was on the way to the hospital with both boys when he was stopped by police. The injured boy was then rushed to Children’s Medical Center.

According to police the child was shot in the torso and is expected to survive.

The case will reportedly go to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Announces ‘Shea Butter Baby’ Tour
 2 hours ago
03.27.19
WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life…
 2 hours ago
03.27.19
Khloé Breaks Down in ‘Kardashian’ Season 16 Trailer:…
 2 hours ago
03.27.19
Yass MiMi: 8 Times Mariah Carey’s Hood Side…
 2 hours ago
03.27.19
Diana Ross
Check Out Beyonce Serenading Diana Ross On Her…
 7 hours ago
03.27.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ ; Shows…
 8 hours ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 8 hours ago
03.27.19
Jennifer Lopez Says All Men Are ‘Useless’ Before…
 8 hours ago
03.27.19
White Bartender Arrested For Pulling Out A Gun…
 8 hours ago
03.27.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 8 hours ago
03.27.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 8 hours ago
03.27.19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
#SurvivingCardiB is Trending After She Claims She Drugged…
 8 hours ago
03.27.19
{WATCH} Trail Blazers Jusuf Nurkic’ Suffers Gruesome Leg…
 9 hours ago
03.27.19
George Wallace Doesn’t Turn Down A Gig
 9 hours ago
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close