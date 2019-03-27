CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life on Stage at The Millennium Tour

0 reads
Leave a comment

An unknown female fan got her entire life on stage at the Memphis stop of The Millennium Tour while Mario was performing!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Mario pulled two ladies on stage during one of his songs and was singing when the lady on the right just took her moment to let him know exactly how that song was making her feel.  This is one of those times where we assume this girl was talking with crew and said: “If I ever had to dance on Mario I would show out!”  Well, it looks like she finally got her chance and she seized the day.  Everybody has that one celebrity that they want a chance with, this was obviously hers and we ain’t mad at it!

 

The Latest:

WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life on Stage at The Millennium Tour was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Announces ‘Shea Butter Baby’ Tour
 19 mins ago
03.27.19
WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life…
 19 mins ago
03.27.19
Khloé Breaks Down in ‘Kardashian’ Season 16 Trailer:…
 19 mins ago
03.27.19
Yass MiMi: 8 Times Mariah Carey’s Hood Side…
 20 mins ago
03.27.19
Diana Ross
Check Out Beyonce Serenading Diana Ross On Her…
 6 hours ago
03.27.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ ; Shows…
 6 hours ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 6 hours ago
03.27.19
Jennifer Lopez Says All Men Are ‘Useless’ Before…
 6 hours ago
03.27.19
White Bartender Arrested For Pulling Out A Gun…
 6 hours ago
03.27.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 7 hours ago
03.27.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 7 hours ago
03.27.19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
#SurvivingCardiB is Trending After She Claims She Drugged…
 7 hours ago
03.27.19
{WATCH} Trail Blazers Jusuf Nurkic’ Suffers Gruesome Leg…
 7 hours ago
03.27.19
George Wallace Doesn’t Turn Down A Gig
 7 hours ago
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close