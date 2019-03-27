CLOSE
#SurvivingCardiB is Trending After She Claims She Drugged & Robbed Men

Cardi B is known for being honest and always speaking her truth and this time it might have her in a little bit of hot water. The “Money” rapper has the internet in an uproar after her most recent rant on Instagram Live. Cardi jumped on social media to air out the fact that she’s tired of people saying that she didn’t earn her top at the spot. She explained where she came from and what she had to do to make it to the top. The New York rapper says that in her stripping days she had to make several sacrifices to be who she is today.

People we’re not happy to say the least. Baby Kulture’s mother said that in her past that while she was a stripper, used to actually drug and rob men to get money. She said that ultimately no one helped her get to the top, she had to do what she had to do. Social media TOOK OFF! People compared Cardi to Bill Cosby for drugging men and making the situation close to R. Kelly. People also making the comparison that if it was a man things would have gone much differently.

