All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped?!?!?!

Jussie Smollett

Well, we didn’t see this coming.

Just this morning, all charges (16 felonies) against Jussie Smollet were dropped in an emergency hearing. He will perform community service and surrender his $10,000 bond. His record has been wiped clean.

 

 

 

Slay! Issa Rae Is Absolutely Glowing On The April Cover Of Essence

2019 might just be Issa Rae's best year yet! Not only is the fourth season of Insecure dropping this summer, but she's starring in the anticipated Marsai Martin comedy Little on April 12 and she's April cover girl of Essence Magazine. And the 34-year-old comedy powerhouse is absolutely glowing in that white dress and rep lip! In her interview with entertainment and culture writer Kelley A. Carter, Issa shared that her parents raised her to be pro-Black and love the skin that she's in. "My parents helped me and they hurt me," she reflects. "My mom was extremely pro-Black, and I believed her. My dad is Senegalese, and I grew up around my dark-skinned cousins and just thought that they were the most beautiful women in the world. I was surrounded by beautiful dark people," she said. Adding, "And then middle school hit, and I was like, Oh, they think I'm ugly. They think I'm big. They think I'm unattractive. I went back to my mom like, 'What the f—k?! Y'all lied to me my whole life. What is this?!' I started realizing, Mom, you're light-skinned. So I don't know what you were talking about. It's not like you can relate to being dark. And your hair is not the same texture as mine. So what do you know about telling me I'm beautiful? Why would you lie to me? That definitely had an impact on how I saw myself."  

 

