Comedian Gary Owen Says His Black Wife Was Racially Profiled By Delta

Gary Owen has some words for Delta Airlines after he says his wife, Kenya Duke, and their daughter were racially profiled while trying to fly first class this weekend.
His post stated, “Hey @delta this morning my wife & daughter flew from Cincinnati to San Francisco on the 7:20am direct flight gate B21. Your gate agent asked my wife as she was standing in the priority line if she was in first class. She said yes. My wife is a black woman. So she asks your agent are you not going to ask the man behind me if he is in first? Your agent said NO. My wife asked why? Your agent said “because I don’t want to.” Your ticket agent was a white man the man standing behind my wife was a white man. I have well over 2 million miles on Delta. I know you have a lot of amazing employees that treat ppl with respect & dignity. But what happened this morning was not ok.”
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark