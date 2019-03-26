CLOSE
Garner Shooting Leaves 19-Year-Old Man Dead And Woman Wounded In Car

According to Garner police a 19-year-old man was found dead in a car after a shooting Sunday evening. According to a statement on Twitter by Garner police the fatal shooting happened near Vandora Springs Road and 7th Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Officials said a woman whose age was not disclosed was found suffering from injuries from gunfire. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Garner police said in a statement that the murder was likely not “a random incident.”

The Garner police is asking that if anyone has information about the shooting to call them at 919-772-8810.

Garner Shooting Leaves 19-Year-Old Man Dead And Woman Wounded In Car was originally published on thelightnc.com

