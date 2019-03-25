CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Janelle Monae hit the orange carpet on Saturday for the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The “Dirty Computer” singer seemed all the way in her element, grinning and hitting quirky poses for the cameras all night. We all know Ms. Monae for her larger than life personality which she frequently expresses through her style, fashion and makeup, and tonight was no different. Janelle kept it simple but chic in a cute black and white blazer dress and her signature black pork pie hat, dressed by stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn. Her hair was styled in a Rapunzel-length braid adorned with silver hoops, snatched by longtime hair stylist, Nikki Nelms. While the entire look was a major yes, we were all the way here for Monae’s makeup which was fun and playful in perfect keeping with the tone of the evening. Electric blue liner and lashes pulled focus up to the eyes, where we also found adorable star-shaped beauty marks for an unexpected twist. With warm weather coming up, this is a perfect look for a music festival. Keep reading to learn how to recreate her bold look for less than $75.00.

LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018
Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of…
 1 hour ago
03.25.19
Take This Week’s Listen To Black Women Poll…
 2 hours ago
03.25.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s…
 3 hours ago
03.25.19
Tech 9, The Philadelphian Battle Rapper & Commentator,…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Studio shot of halved avocados
Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Wendy Williams’ Husband Releases Statement: ‘We’re Doing Well…
 9 hours ago
03.25.19
*Update* Tommie Apologizes For Drunken Antics: ‘I Need…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mistakes Are Apart Of…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 17 hours ago
03.24.19
Okurrr !! Cardi B Files For Trademark On…
 23 hours ago
03.24.19
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland On The Power Of Loving…
 1 day ago
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close