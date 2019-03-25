CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Ella Mai Concert! [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Ella Mai

Source: Brandon Ballard / _BrandonCaptures_

Last night’s Ella Mai show was a complete vibe. The UK singer took everybody inside House of Blues to their own form of sanctuary and even compelled one man to carry out a very courageous deed!

J.R. Riley got down on bended knee just as “Boo’d Up” began playing and his now fiancé Brittani Sargent couldn’t contain herself with excitement. The eruption on the floor for fellow concert goers prompted Ella to bring the couple on stage to share their good news with everyone!

Riley told the audience how much his fiancé wanted to hit the concert and Ella surprised them both by making “Boo’d Up” a full on duet with them! Watch the adorable video below and an exclusive interview with J Mac as they explain how it all went down!

RELATED: Ella Mai Plays “Shoot Your Shot” In Her “Shot Clock” Video [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Ella Mai Plays ‘Trippin With Ella Mai’ And More With The MHMS! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ella Mai Shares “Trip” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Ella Mai Concert! [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018
Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of…
 1 hour ago
03.25.19
Take This Week’s Listen To Black Women Poll…
 2 hours ago
03.25.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s…
 3 hours ago
03.25.19
Tech 9, The Philadelphian Battle Rapper & Commentator,…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Studio shot of halved avocados
Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Wendy Williams’ Husband Releases Statement: ‘We’re Doing Well…
 9 hours ago
03.25.19
*Update* Tommie Apologizes For Drunken Antics: ‘I Need…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mistakes Are Apart Of…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 17 hours ago
03.24.19
Okurrr !! Cardi B Files For Trademark On…
 23 hours ago
03.24.19
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland On The Power Of Loving…
 1 day ago
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close