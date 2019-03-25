CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North Carolina Due To Listeria

6 reads
Leave a comment
Studio shot of halved avocados

Source: Getty

Before you have your avocado toast this morning, a major California avocado producer has issued a voluntary recall with concerns they could be contaminated with Listeria.

California-based company Henry Avocado Corp. distributed and sold the popular fruit in bulk at stores in question in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire , Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

The company is recalling all organic and conventional avocados sent from the facility, which was not in use until January 2019. Consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado”label on the sticker on they outside of the fruit.

Listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women and newborns, people over 65 and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It infects around 1,600 every year, and kills around 260.

Consumers who have purchased the avocados are urged not to eat them, the product should be discarded or returned to the store for a refund.

Must Read:

7 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

avocado , Listeria , recall

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Wendy Williams’ Husband Releases Statement: ‘We’re Doing Well…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
*Update* Tommie Apologizes For Drunken Antics: ‘I Need…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mistakes Are Apart Of…
 7 hours ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 14 hours ago
03.24.19
Okurrr !! Cardi B Files For Trademark On…
 20 hours ago
03.24.19
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland On The Power Of Loving…
 22 hours ago
03.24.19
Hughley TV: Ray J Needs His Own Infomercial…
 22 hours ago
03.24.19
Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records |…
 22 hours ago
03.24.19
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Makes A Big Donation…
 23 hours ago
03.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Live life for a…
 23 hours ago
03.24.19
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Can Cam Newton Give Up Sex For A…
 24 hours ago
03.24.19
Diana Ross
Diana Ross Tweets Support Of Michael Jackson Following…
 1 day ago
03.24.19
Never Forget: Today In 1967, Muhammad Ali Defended…
 3 days ago
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close