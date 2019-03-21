CLOSE
Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He Referred To God As ‘Her’ In His Wedding Vows

"As for my vows, I referred to God as 'her' intentionally because I see the God in my wife and God put it on my heart to make sure she heard and felt that."

'Behind The Movement' Atlanta Screening

Whether you agree or not about the exorbitant cost of their nuptials, a whopping $1,000 per guest, it cannot be debated that Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling’s dream wedding on Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta was absolutely stunning.

From the flowers to Eva’s gown to her husband’s utter dedication to their family, their union was a beautiful lesson in love and commitment.

But Michael set off some of the older more traditional Saints, who took issue with him referring to God as “her” when he recited his vows to his blushing bride.

Well, Michael must have caught wind of the backlash, because on Monday he addressed the situation, explaining why he chose to use the female pronoun.

And ladies…he broke it all the way down!

“I love my wife and I hand-wrote my vows from a place of intentional love. It appears that some folks have questioned the fact that I referred to God as “her” in my vows and they have offered to pray for my ignorance. I do not speak much about these things, but I will have a few things to say over the next week or so. I am not a theologian, but I referred to God as “her,” because I believe, as many saints do, that God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless,” the Atlanta politician wrote on Instagram.

Michael stressed that he also believes that God , who is a “a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless…transcends time, space, existence, and life.”

Adding, “I think we err not to see God in each and every one of us. I think we err to limit God. And sometimes I use the pronoun ‘her’ to refer to God because I see God as resembling us and as greater than all of us.”

He concluded with the following: “As for my vows, I referred to God as ‘her’ intentionally because I see the God in my wife and God put it on my heart to make sure she heard and felt that.”

I love my wife and I hand-wrote my vows from a place of intentional love. It appears that some folks have questioned the fact that I referred to God as "her" in my vows and they have offered to pray for my ignorance. I do not speak much about these things, but I will have a few things to say over the next week or so. I am not a theologian, but I referred to God as "her," because I believe, as many saints do, that God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless. I believe, as St. Augustine did, that God transcends time, space, existence, and life. I believe that God is God. Thus, if God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless; I think we err not to see God in each and every one of us. I think we err to limit God. And sometimes I use the pronoun "her" to refer to God because I see God as resembling all of us and as greater than all of us. And I see the divine in my mom and my grandmothers and my sisters. As for my vows, I referred to God as "her" intentionally because I see the God in my wife and God put it on my heart to make sure she heard and felt that. #sterlingsays #grewupCOGIC

Eva is one lucky woman. Congrats to you two!

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shinning armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said 'I do' in a fairy tale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl. The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, costed an estimated $200,000 and we're sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy. Eva's Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance. Keep scrolling for all the fabulous photos from the wedding.

