Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes Is So Mad With Cynthia

Oh, NeNe.

ATL Live On The Park Season IX: Blaque

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When NeNe Leakes unfollowed her co-stars on social media, we were sure that didn’t include her bestie Cynthia Bailey, but oddly it did. If you’ve been keeping up with Real Housewives Of Atlanta, NeNe’s strained marriage with Gregg has her completely on edge and keeping everyone at arm’s distance. And the HBIC isn’t letting up.

According to Kandi Burruss, who spilled the tea to TooFab, NeNe is pissed off at Cynthia because she didn’t tell her she invited Kenya Moore to her party and, thus, NeNe felt attacked.

“From what I can tell, she’s upset because we had invited Kenya [Moore] to Cynthia [Bailey]’s party, and Cynthia didn’t give her a heads up,” Kandi said. “She felt like that was an attack against her, which it wasn’t,” she revealed.

And added,

“Overall, it’s just like, Kenya’s our friend,” Kandi said. “I feel like Kenya should’ve been at the party. Not only that, I definitely felt like our fans should see Kenya — happy, pregnant. How can we miss her whole pregnancy and not see her once? And that has nothing to do with NeNe, so I don’t understand why she took it so personally. Cynthia didn’t tell her that Kenya was coming, but at the end of the day, I’m looking at how crazy NeNe’s acting about this, and I’m like, ‘Okay, well, it’s clear why Cynthia didn’t tell you because you flip out and get all offended and mad for no damn reason.’”

Hmph. Doesn’t sound much like a reason to throw away your best friend, but we’ll find out when the party episode airs on March 31.

[caption id="attachment_3024456" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] NeNe Leakes is going through a lot but it's hard to emphasize with her because she is notoriously mean. While it is understandable she is currently taking care of her husband Gregg, who is suffering through cancer, her shadiness entertaining for TV, but in real life it's ugly nor does she take responsibility for her own actions. In case you missed it, NeNe unfollowed all her cast mates, including her best friend Cynthia. The HBIC appeared on Instagram Live last night to clear some things and revealed some details about the RHOA reunion. "Cynthia has done a lot of stuff, in my opinion, on the down low, and very sneaky and underhanded." She added, "she has done a lot of stuff y'all just don't get to see on the show that's underhanded and I always come out looking like the bad guy." NeNe says she's happy to speak to Cynthia, but their relationship won't go further that that because she realizes her cast mates are simply her "co-workers." Apparently we'll find out more about their falling out on the season finale of RHOA. NeNe also denied attacking Porsha in her closet during last week's odd episode. Basically, NeNe told the production team she didn't want anyone in her bedroom or closet, which they disobeyed and she reacted. "[Porsha] just assumed I touched her and her belt came off. I like to know how is that possible, which is what I told her at the reunion, I wasn't even behind you, how could I touch your belt?" NeNe also asserted that all her co-stars teamed up against her on the reunion, which we'll get to see when it airs. She blames it on them being "boring" and needing a storyline. Watch her explain it all, below: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu7fXwMh3wW/

Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes Is So Mad With Cynthia was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

