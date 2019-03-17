CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Happy St. Patty’s Day: 5 Black Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Irish

28 reads
Leave a comment
President Obama Visit To Ireland - Day One

Source: Mark Cuthbert / Getty

The St. Patrick’s Day turn up is already real for the Irish — but imagine being Black and Irish.

“I’m Black, Irish and German. It’s a fun mix. Im practically a superhero.”- Jstack89

There is an entire demographic of Black Irish whose story began in Ireland as early as the 18th century. According to Historian Lenwood Sloan, African-American women had an average life expectancy of 36 while Irish women could only be expected to live to 18. So out of necessity, “a system of placage was established in which African-American women were placed in the security of white Irish men, creating three to four generations of intermarriage.” – Irish Central

But as we all know, people of European descent aren’t keen on acknowledging anyone with African blood, whether their Irish or not.

“The relationship between Irish-Americans and African-Americans has been strained and, particularly for Irish people, not always a source of pleasant memories of our or our ancestors’ attitudes and actions. The conflict often included violence shown by Irish people towards African-Americans.” – Irish Central

Throughout the centuries, the divide between Irish people and African-American has grown greater. In 1841, over 60,000 Irishmen issued a dissertation asking their fellow Irishmen in America to join abolitionists in an effort to combat slavery. However, they failed to come through. Abolitionist abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison responded with deep disappointed in his compatriots, saying,

“Even to this hour, not a single Irishman has come forward, either publicly or privately, to express his approval of the address, or to avow his determination to abide by its sentiments.”

Two centuries later and the relations between Black and Irish folk are somewhat better. In fact, “the 2006 Irish census recorded 40,525 people of Black African ethnicity and 3,793 people of any other Black background resident in the Republic of Ireland out of a total population of 4,172,013, meaning that 1.06 percent of the population self-identified as Black.”- Wikipedia

Did you know these stars were Irish and Black? Hit the flip to check it out.

Happy St. Patty’s Day: 5 Black Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Irish was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 8 hours ago
03.18.19
Jess Hilarious Accused of Racism After Posting Video…
 8 hours ago
03.18.19
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 9 hours ago
03.18.19
Elle Varner Is Back With A Sexy Song…
 9 hours ago
03.18.19
Happy St. Patty’s Day: 5 Black Celebs You…
 1 day ago
03.18.19
Queen Sugar Season 3
Season 4 of Queen Sugar Premieres June 12th
 1 day ago
03.17.19
Twitter Campaigns For A Black Woman While Facebook…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested…Again
 3 days ago
03.15.19
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala
Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close