Free Weekend Community Calendar Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.
|Church’s Centennial Celebration part two
|Event Date:
|03162019
|Event Time:
|9am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Abney Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2996 Rosehill Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville
|Event Description:
|Michael Miller Pastor out of Orangeburg, South Carolina on March 16, 2019 will be at Abney Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 2996 Rosehill Rd Fayetteville,NC as the featured speaker for part two of their Centennial Celebration. Join us as we are “Celebrating the Past, Committed to the Future”: 9am Sabbath School, 11am Worship Service, Music by Wright Family; Lunch will be served immediately after worship, 5:30pm Adventist Youth Ministry Program and at sunset an Old Fashion Social will take place in our Fellowship Hall.
|Event Contact:
|Francis Jackson
|Event Contact Number:
|9106706482
|Event Contact Email:
|plasticdivafrancis@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.abneychapel.org
|Creative Arts Contest featuring Dance
|Event Date:
|03/16/2019
|Event Time:
|4 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Interstate Ministries, Inc.
|Address Line 1:
|4584 US-70 Business
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS!! Come show off your moves for the chance to win a grand prize of $300. Perform solo or as a group. Ages 18yrs. & under only. Performance & music must be clean & violent free. The show will be on March 16th, 2019 at 5p.m. Auditions for this event will be held at 11a.m. on February 23rd @ Interstate Ministries,
Inc. (4584 US-70 Business, Clayton NC) For more info and to register please contact Tony Daniels @ (984)226-8410 or Teresa Sanders @ (919) 633-4343/terresa.sandersimi@yahoo.com
YOU MUST REGISTER…. registration is FREE!!!
|Event Contact:
|Terresa Sanders
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 633-4343
|Event Contact Email:
|terresa.sandersimi@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|Interstateministries.net
|
|Men’s Prayer Breakfast
|Event Date:
|03/16/2019
|Event Time:
|10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Fellowship Hall
|Address Line 1:
|1415 Holloway Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27703
|Event Description:
|Rivers of Water Christian Centers Men’s Ministry Presents:
Iron Sharpens Iron: Restoring the Whole Man Prayer Breakfast
Come break bread and experience motivational and inspiring words on restoration and health and wellness. Our mission is to equip Men with the tools to take their rightful place in the Kingdom of God.
|Event Contact:
|Brian Eley
|Event Contact Number:
|919-396-7776
|Event Contact Email:
|riversofwatercc@gmail.com
|Women with Destiny Conference 2019
|Event Date:
|03/14/19 to 03/16/19
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Life New Beginnings Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|309 Technical Ct
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner, NC 27529
|Event Description:
|Women with Destiny Women’s Conference 2019
” Moving Forward” Philippians 3:13-14
Hosted by: Co-Pastor Lisa FreemanCome be apart of this Epic event with dynamic speakers each night
Apostle Annie Hinnant on Thurs @ 7pm
Apostle Mary D. McKenzie on Fri @ 7pm
Saturday @ 9am Health& Finance with Sis. Erica McFarland
|Event Contact:
|Minister Adrienne Seawell
|Event Contact Number:
|984-789-6190
|Event Contact Email:
|adrienneseawell@gmail.com
|Word of Truth Prayer Conference 2019
|Event Date:
|March 15-17, 2019
|Event Time:
|730pm/10am/5pm/11am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Word of Truth
|Address Line 1:
|1428 Carolina Pine Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Prayer Conference 2019
March 15 2019 Youth Night @730pm “CBlood” from SC
March 16 2019 @ 10am Prophetess Naomi Martin from KY
March 16 2019 @ 5pm Night of Worship with Elder Loretta Davis, Joiful Praize, and Double Portion Worship (Tay and Tray Neely) from SC
March 17 2019 @ 11am Minister Lori Savage from NC
|Event Contact:
|Danielle Cyriaque
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 520-5918
|Event Contact Email:
|dcyriaque@yahoo.com
|Singing Union
|Event Date:
|03/17/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church extends an invitation to you to join us as we host the Quarterly Singing Union on Sunday, March 17, 2019 @ 3:00 PM. We look forward to seeing each of you as we lift up the name of Jesus Christ during this celebration of Songs and Praise! Join us as we sing praises unto the Lord for all that he has done and continue to do.
|Event Contact:
|Church Administrator
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|1stwatchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Spring Revival–Year of Transformation 2019
|Event Date:
|03/15/2019–03/17/2019
|Event Time:
|7:00 p.m. nightly
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Waltown United Holy Church, Inc.
|Address Line 1:
|706 Belvin Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Join with us in worship during our Spring Revival 2019.
Wednesday, March 13tg-Friday, March 17th
Service starts at 7:00 p.m. nightly
Revival Theme: The Year of Transformation
Revival Scripture: Romans 12:1-2
This year’s guest revivalist is Bishop Ronald L. Godbee, lead pastor of The River Church in Durham, NC.
Come expecting a blessing.
|Event Contact:
|Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)220-7087
|Event Contact Email:
|info@greaterwaltownuhc.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.greaterwaltownuhc.org
