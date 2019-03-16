CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Free Weekend Community Calendar Events

1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Unity In The Community Day Crowd Pictures

Source: James Feldman / James Feldman

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Church’s Centennial Celebration part two
Event Date:  03162019
Event Time:  9am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Abney Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church
Address Line 1:  2996 Rosehill Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville
Event Description:  Michael Miller Pastor out of Orangeburg, South Carolina on March 16, 2019 will be at Abney Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 2996 Rosehill Rd Fayetteville,NC as the featured speaker for part two of their Centennial Celebration. Join us as we are “Celebrating the Past, Committed to the Future”: 9am Sabbath School, 11am Worship Service, Music by Wright Family; Lunch will be served immediately after worship, 5:30pm Adventist Youth Ministry Program and at sunset an Old Fashion Social will take place in our Fellowship Hall.
Event Contact:  Francis Jackson
Event Contact Number:  9106706482
Event Contact Email:  plasticdivafrancis@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.abneychapel.org

 

 

Creative Arts Contest featuring Dance
Event Date:  03/16/2019
Event Time:  4 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Interstate Ministries, Inc.
Address Line 1:  4584 US-70 Business
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS!! Come show off your moves for the chance to win a grand prize of $300. Perform solo or as a group. Ages 18yrs. & under only. Performance & music must be clean & violent free. The show will be on March 16th, 2019 at 5p.m. Auditions for this event will be held at 11a.m. on February 23rd @ Interstate Ministries,

Inc. (4584 US-70 Business, Clayton NC) For more info and to register please contact Tony Daniels @ (984)226-8410 or Teresa Sanders @ (919) 633-4343/terresa.sandersimi@yahoo.com

YOU MUST REGISTER…. registration is FREE!!!
Event Contact:  Terresa Sanders
Event Contact Number:  (919) 633-4343
Event Contact Email:  terresa.sandersimi@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  Interstateministries.net

 

 

Men’s Prayer Breakfast
Event Date:  03/16/2019
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fellowship Hall of Antioch Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1415 Holloway Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27703
Event Description:  Rivers of Water Christian Center Men’s Ministry Presents:

Iron Sharpens Iron: Restoring the Whole Man Prayer Breakfast

Come break bread and experience motivational and inspiring words on restoration, health and wellness. Our mission is to equip Men with the tools to take their rightful place in the Kingdom of God.
Event Contact:  Brian Eley
Event Contact Number:  (919) 396-7776
Event Contact Email:  riversofwatercc@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/riversofwaterchristiancenter/

 

 

Men’s Prayer Breakfast
Event Date:  03/16/2019
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fellowship Hall
Address Line 1:  1415 Holloway Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27703
Event Description:  Rivers of Water Christian Centers Men’s Ministry Presents:

Iron Sharpens Iron: Restoring the Whole Man Prayer Breakfast

Come break bread and experience motivational and inspiring words on restoration and health and wellness. Our mission is to equip Men with the tools to take their rightful place in the Kingdom of God.
Event Contact:  Brian Eley
Event Contact Number:  919-396-7776
Event Contact Email:  riversofwatercc@gmail.com

 

 

Women with Destiny Conference 2019
Event Date:  03/14/19 to 03/16/19
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Life New Beginnings Christian Center
Address Line 1:  309 Technical Ct
City, State, Zip:  Garner, NC 27529
Event Description:  Women with Destiny Women’s Conference 2019

” Moving Forward” Philippians 3:13-14

Hosted by: Co-Pastor Lisa FreemanCome be apart of this Epic event with dynamic speakers each night

Apostle Annie Hinnant on Thurs @ 7pm

Apostle Mary D. McKenzie on Fri @ 7pm

Saturday @ 9am Health& Finance with Sis. Erica McFarland
Event Contact:  Minister Adrienne Seawell
Event Contact Number:  984-789-6190
Event Contact Email:  adrienneseawell@gmail.com

 

 

Word of Truth Prayer Conference 2019
Event Date:  March 15-17, 2019
Event Time:  730pm/10am/5pm/11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Word of Truth
Address Line 1:  1428 Carolina Pine Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27603
Event Description:  Prayer Conference 2019

March 15 2019 Youth Night @730pm “CBlood” from SC

March 16 2019 @ 10am Prophetess Naomi Martin from KY

March 16 2019 @ 5pm Night of Worship with Elder Loretta Davis, Joiful Praize, and Double Portion Worship (Tay and Tray Neely) from SC

March 17 2019 @ 11am Minister Lori Savage from NC
Event Contact:  Danielle Cyriaque
Event Contact Number:  (919) 520-5918
Event Contact Email:  dcyriaque@yahoo.com

 

 

Singing Union
Event Date:  03/17/2019
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church extends an invitation to you to join us as we host the Quarterly Singing Union on Sunday, March 17, 2019 @ 3:00 PM. We look forward to seeing each of you as we lift up the name of Jesus Christ during this celebration of Songs and Praise! Join us as we sing praises unto the Lord for all that he has done and continue to do.
Event Contact:  Church Administrator
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  1stwatchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Spring Revival–Year of Transformation 2019
Event Date:  03/15/2019–03/17/2019
Event Time:  7:00 p.m. nightly
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Waltown United Holy Church, Inc.
Address Line 1:  706 Belvin Ave
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Join with us in worship during our Spring Revival 2019.

Wednesday, March 13tg-Friday, March 17th

Service starts at 7:00 p.m. nightly

Revival Theme: The Year of Transformation

Revival Scripture: Romans 12:1-2

This year’s guest revivalist is Bishop Ronald L. Godbee, lead pastor of The River Church in Durham, NC.

Come expecting a blessing.
Event Contact:  Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence
Event Contact Number:  (919)220-7087
Event Contact Email:  info@greaterwaltownuhc.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.greaterwaltownuhc.org

 

 

Free Weekend Community Calendar Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Twitter Campaigns For A Black Woman While Facebook…
 3 hours ago
03.16.19
Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of…
 6 hours ago
03.16.19
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…
 6 hours ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 9 hours ago
03.16.19
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested…Again
 1 day ago
03.15.19
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala
Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close