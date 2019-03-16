Free Weekend Community Calendar Events

Event Description:

SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS!! Come show off your moves for the chance to win a grand prize of $300. Perform solo or as a group. Ages 18yrs. & under only. Performance & music must be clean & violent free. The show will be on March 16th, 2019 at 5p.m. Auditions for this event will be held at 11a.m. on February 23rd @ Interstate Ministries, Inc. (4584 US-70 Business, Clayton NC) For more info and to register please contact Tony Daniels @ (984)226-8410 or Teresa Sanders @ (919) 633-4343/terresa.sandersimi@yahoo.com YOU MUST REGISTER…. registration is FREE!!!