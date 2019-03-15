At least 49 people are dead after a pair of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers.

The deadliest attack occurred at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch. At least 30 people were killed there. In addition to the dead, more than 20 people were seriously wounded.

Police have arrested four people and defused explosive devices in what they’re calling a carefully planned attack against migrants and refugees.

They’re not releasing names of any of the suspects. But, a man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions. He said he was a 28-year-old white Australian.

President Donald Trump has tweeted in response to the attack.

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Source: Associated Press

Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4 Arrested was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: