Mitt Romney Knows How To Blow Out Birthday Candles So You Don’t Spit All Over The Cake

Who would have thought Senator Mitt Romney would be out here offering life lessons?
For his 72nd birthday, staffers presented the onetime presidential hopeful with a cake fashioned out of Twinkies. Apparently, Romney shared on Twitter that Twinkies are his favorite snack.
But people on social media were mocking Romney for his technique for blowing out candles. Instead of blowing all over the cake, AND BLOWING SALIVA AND GERMS EVERYWHERE, Romney chose to pluck each individual candle off of the Twinkie cake and blow them off one at a time.
If everyone blew candles out like this, many more people could enjoy birthday cake without worrying about what kind of germs and viruses you had deposited while trying to extinguish flames.
