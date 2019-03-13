Mitt Romney Knows How To Blow Out Birthday Candles So You Don’t Spit All Over The Cake

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Unfollowed All Of Her ‘RHOA’ Co-stars + Reunion Looks

NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Unfollowed All Of Her 'RHOA' Co-stars + Reunion Looks

[caption id="attachment_3024456" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] NeNe Leakes is going through a lot but it's hard to emphasize with her because she is notoriously mean. While it is understandable she is currently taking care of her husband Gregg, who is suffering through cancer, her shadiness entertaining for TV, but in real life it's ugly nor does she take responsibility for her own actions. In case you missed it, NeNe unfollowed all her cast mates, including her best friend Cynthia. The HBIC appeared on Instagram Live last night to clear some things and revealed some details about the RHOA reunion. "Cynthia has done a lot of stuff, in my opinion, on the down low, and very sneaky and underhanded." She added, "she has done a lot of stuff y'all just don't get to see on the show that's underhanded and I always come out looking like the bad guy." NeNe says she's happy to speak to Cynthia, but their relationship won't go further that that because she realizes her cast mates are simply her "co-workers." Apparently we'll find out more about their falling out on the season finale of RHOA. NeNe also denied attacking Porsha in her closet during last week's odd episode. Basically, NeNe told the production team she didn't want anyone in her bedroom or closet, which they disobeyed and she reacted. "[Porsha] just assumed I touched her and her belt came off. I like to know how is that possible, which is what I told her at the reunion, I wasn't even behind you, how could I touch your belt?" NeNe also asserted that all her co-stars teamed up against her on the reunion, which we'll get to see when it airs. She blames it on them being "boring" and needing a storyline. Watch her explain it all, below: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu7fXwMh3wW/