CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Um…Should NC Have A Law Allowing Pets In Taprooms?

4 reads
Leave a comment
Brown and white dog licking tabby cat

Source: GK Hart/Vikki Hart / Getty

The state of North Carolina law allows pets inside of wineries. Now, a state lawmaker wants breweries with tasting rooms to allow pets inside.

 

 

 

2018 Trinidad Carnival

HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival

40 photos Launch gallery

HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival

Continue reading HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival

HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival

[caption id="attachment_2981635" align="alignleft" width="839"] Source: Jason Audain / Jason Audain[/caption] While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival, is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course…melanin! But most importantly, it's a celebration of the freedom and emancipation of African slaves on the island. Check out 40 of the most beautiful costumes we've seen so far:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Breweries , Pets , Taproom , Wineries

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Guerrilla' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And…
 4 hours ago
03.11.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates The Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Boutique With W Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back
 7 hours ago
03.11.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 8 hours ago
03.11.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 9 hours ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 9 hours ago
03.11.19
Matt Damon with musical guest Miley Cyrus hosts the 44th season episode 9 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
SNL Went There: Spoofs R. Kelly Interview With…
 1 day ago
03.11.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
It May Be March, But Here’s A Recap…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support,…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Mo’Nique Slams Oprah For Interviewing Michael Jackson Accusers:…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody…
 4 days ago
03.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close