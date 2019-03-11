Um…Should NC Have A Law Allowing Pets In Taprooms?

Continue reading HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival

[caption id="attachment_2981635" align="alignleft" width="839"] Source: Jason Audain / Jason Audain[/caption] While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival, is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course…melanin! But most importantly, it's a celebration of the freedom and emancipation of African slaves on the island. Check out 40 of the most beautiful costumes we've seen so far: