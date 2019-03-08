Rasheed Wallace Announces He Will Be The New Basketball Coach At A Durham School

54 reads Leave a comment
Exciting news for Jordan High School in Durham. Former UNC baller and former NBA player Rasheed Wallace just announced that he will be the new boys basketball coach.
Wallace played for Dean Smith at UNC for two seasons before being drafted into the NBA.
Jordan’s boys were 7-17 overall last season.
