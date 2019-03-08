CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Rasheed Wallace Announces He Will Be The New Basketball Coach At A Durham School

54 reads
Leave a comment
RASHEED WALLACE

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

Exciting news for Jordan High School in Durham. Former UNC baller and former NBA player Rasheed Wallace just announced that he will be the new boys basketball coach.

Wallace played for Dean Smith at UNC for two seasons before being drafted into the NBA.

Jordan’s boys were 7-17 overall last season.

 

 

 

R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail after posting $100,000 bail, pleading not guilty to charges

R. Kelly Back In Jail Again...For Not Paying Child Support

20 photos Launch gallery

R. Kelly Back In Jail Again...For Not Paying Child Support

Continue reading R. Kelly Back In Jail Again…For Not Paying Child Support

R. Kelly Back In Jail Again...For Not Paying Child Support

[caption id="attachment_3024097" align="alignleft" width="842"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Hours after his contentious and bizarre CBS interview with Gayle King aired, R. Kelly is back in jail for not paying child support. According to USA Today, the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was arrested and taken into custody in Chicago on Wednesday following a hearing over unpaid child support. He faced a charge of failure to pay $161,000 in back child support, which being behind by $20K is considered a felony in Illinois. Kelly's publicist, Darryll Johnson, said the singer showed up with $50,000 or $60,000 but the judge wanted the full amount paid, the Chicago Tribune noted. “As you know, he hasn’t worked in a long time,” Johnson said. However, when asked how Kelly can still live in the Trump Tower, he replied that Kelly "has some money.” https://twitter.com/CBSEveningNews/status/1103409902851186690 The Pied Piper will be transferred to jail and will stay there until he pays what he owes his ex-wife Andrea Kelly. His former wife of 13 years said that the singer stopped paying her for their three children when she started to speak about him in 2018. In January, Kelly's estranged daughter, Buku Abi, posted a lengthy note on Instagram in which she called her father a "monster" and wrote: "My mother, siblings, and I would never condone, support or be apart [sic] of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life." Kelly's next court appearance will be March 13. [caption id="attachment_3020853" align="alignleft" width="765"] Source: Chance Yeh / Getty/andrea kelly[/caption] As we previously reported, Kelly had been currently out on $100K bail that a fan and friend, Valencia Love, posted for him last week. Kelly was released from jail last Monday after being arrested “and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.” The allegations date back to 1998 and span more than a decade. Kelly could face up to 70 years in prison if found guilty on these charges. Of course, folks took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Kelly going back to jail for unpaid child support and how salty the woman who bailed him out last week must be right now.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Coach , durham , Jordan High School , NBA , Rasheed Wallace , unc

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 3 hours ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support,…
 4 hours ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 4 hours ago
03.08.19
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
 5 hours ago
03.08.19
Mo’Nique Slams Oprah For Interviewing Michael Jackson Accusers:…
 5 hours ago
03.08.19
Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody…
 1 day ago
03.07.19
Idris Elba Replaces Will Smith As “Deadshot” In…
 2 days ago
03.07.19
Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Herbert Accused Of Not…
 2 days ago
03.07.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
After R. Kelly’s Emotional Interview With Gayle King,…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Kylie Jenner Takes The Place For The World’s…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Start Holding Yourself Accountable
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body Positive Without…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close