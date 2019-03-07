CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
R. Kelly Being Investigated For Having Sex With Detroit Teen

2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Well the plot thickens. R. Kelly has been making headlines since Lifetime aired its docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. From the new stories to receiving more information about old rumors, people were in shock. Some Detroiters might be shocked to find that Kelly is now being investigated for an alleged sexual interaction with a 13-year-old in Detroit.

According to Fox 32 in Chicago, a woman claims that Kelly had sex with her in the early 2000s when she was only 13. The then-teen says the encounter happened in a Detroit area hotel when Kelly was visiting Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was informed of this information a month ago by Chicago police and has since reached out to the woman.

The story is developing and we will provide updates as they become available. 

 

R. Kelly Being Investigated For Having Sex With Detroit Teen was originally published on kissdetroit.com

