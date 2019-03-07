CLOSE
Idris Elba Replaces Will Smith As “Deadshot” In The Suicide Squad Sequel

'Thor' Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Can you all see anyone else playing Deadshot in the Suicide Squad Sequel another than Will Smith? Well it looks as if Idris Elba will be taking that role now.

However, Will is not getting the boot for his part, but he had to step down out of the upcoming #DCComics movie due to scheduling conflicts. The studio couldn’t afford canceling and had to move fast to find another A-lister to replace Will before production begins in September.

There is no word on who will be joining Idris in this sequel. However, there are assumptions that Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn and James Gunn has been tapped to write and direct the film.

The movie is expected to be released on Aug. 6, 2021.

Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie all starred in the original “Suicide Squad”. It had high rocketed numbers in the box office with a hit in 2016, grossing $746 million worldwide.

Along with the “Suicide Squad” sequel, Idris is also booked and busy! He will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series “Turn Up Charlie” and will appear in “The Fast and the Furious” spinoff alongside The Rock and Jason Statham. Idris will also be starring in Universal and Tom Hooper’s adaptation of “Cats” the musical with Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson.

Idris is also a DJ and will be on the turntables this spring at the Coachella music festival.

