Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly is back in jail.

Hours after a television interview with CBS, the 52-year-old singer was taken into custody due to unpaid child support.

Kelly owed more than $162,000 in back child support to ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

On Wednesday, Kelly sat with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King for an explosive interview in which he vehemently denied the allegations of sexually abusing four women from 1998 until 2010. Kelly was charged in February on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for the crimes.

In many tense moments, Kelly yelled in frustration over the matter of the case. “I’m being assassinated!”

Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

