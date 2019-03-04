Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another REALLY Big Announcement!

Congrats to Tamron Hall! The veteran journalist announced the launch date of her new talk show this morning!
When one door closes… (say it with me) another one opens! @disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere on 9-9-19! I am also proud to share that I will serve as an Executive Producer on our new show, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie! See bio for details. #LevelUp #Grateful
Then, Hall made an even bigger announcement about something else big that is coming….a baby!!
The former Today Show journalist also revealed that she’s married! Congrats on everything, Tamron!
I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.
What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family
