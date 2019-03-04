CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another REALLY Big Announcement!

0 reads
Leave a comment
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

Congrats to Tamron Hall! The veteran journalist announced the launch date of her new talk show this morning!

 

 

Then, Hall made an even bigger announcement about something else big that is coming….a baby!!

 

 

The former Today Show journalist also revealed that she’s married! Congrats on everything, Tamron!

 

 

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019

What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family

33 photos Launch gallery

What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family

Continue reading What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family

What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family

[caption id="attachment_3023369" align="alignleft" width="954"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] Soon after Jordyn Woods' anticipated sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith aired on Facebook, Khloe Kardashian had some hard words for the 21-year-old, who swears she never slept with Tristan Thompson. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Khloe tweeted. https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/1101534599627198464 Now remember, during the interview on Friday, Jordyn claimed that she never had a sexual or romantic relationship with the ex of her best friend's sister, nor did she give him a lap dance or make out with him at an afterparty at his house a few weeks ago. He did however, kiss her without her consent when she left that party at 7am. Jordyn claims she didn't tell Khloe about the kiss to protect her. In addition, Jada point blank asked Jordyn if she believed any of her actions played a role in Khloe and Tristan breaking up, to which Jordyn responded: "I know I didn't." Clearly, Khloe believes otherwise and that that the two slept together and that her family would be intact if Jordyn wasn't in the picture. [protected-iframe id="45925e8a12ee8eca0a8099f5c22213f7-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3oKIPBxpm5tHqcL1Ic" width="480" height="293" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   After getting dragged by folks on Twitter for being delusional and appearing to let her ex off the hook, Khloe sent out another tweet saying she does blame Tristan, but the difference is he's not lying about it to the public. https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/1101540764096520193 Huh? Make this make sense. Whatever the case, folks flocked to Twitter to remind Khloe of all the other times Tristan cheated on her prior to this alleged incident and the utter hypocrisy of it all given the rich history of her and her sisters stealing other women's men.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

baby , husband , talk show , Tamron Hall

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another…
 50 mins ago
03.04.19
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
Divine Fem-list: 13 Powerful Songs To Have You…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good…
 19 hours ago
03.03.19
‘The Voice’ Singer Janice Freeman Dead At 33
 23 hours ago
03.03.19
#FanFiction: This Story Imagines What It Was Like…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Khloé Kardashian Has Twitter Flabbergasted ; A Congressional…
 3 days ago
03.03.19
#RedTableTalk: Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down…
 3 days ago
03.03.19
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like…
 3 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 4 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 5 days ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 5 days ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 5 days ago
02.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close