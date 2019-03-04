Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another REALLY Big Announcement!

Continue reading What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family

What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family

[caption id="attachment_3023369" align="alignleft" width="954"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] Soon after Jordyn Woods' anticipated sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith aired on Facebook, Khloe Kardashian had some hard words for the 21-year-old, who swears she never slept with Tristan Thompson. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Khloe tweeted. https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/1101534599627198464 Now remember, during the interview on Friday, Jordyn claimed that she never had a sexual or romantic relationship with the ex of her best friend's sister, nor did she give him a lap dance or make out with him at an afterparty at his house a few weeks ago. He did however, kiss her without her consent when she left that party at 7am. Jordyn claims she didn't tell Khloe about the kiss to protect her. In addition, Jada point blank asked Jordyn if she believed any of her actions played a role in Khloe and Tristan breaking up, to which Jordyn responded: "I know I didn't." Clearly, Khloe believes otherwise and that that the two slept together and that her family would be intact if Jordyn wasn't in the picture. [protected-iframe id="45925e8a12ee8eca0a8099f5c22213f7-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3oKIPBxpm5tHqcL1Ic" width="480" height="293" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] After getting dragged by folks on Twitter for being delusional and appearing to let her ex off the hook, Khloe sent out another tweet saying she does blame Tristan, but the difference is he's not lying about it to the public. https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/1101540764096520193 Huh? Make this make sense. Whatever the case, folks flocked to Twitter to remind Khloe of all the other times Tristan cheated on her prior to this alleged incident and the utter hypocrisy of it all given the rich history of her and her sisters stealing other women's men.