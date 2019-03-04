CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Twitter Monday Thoughts

3 reads
Leave a comment
We all know life gets hard. Sometimes we forget , we aren’t the only one going through the drama,  the fear,  or the stress.
Going through Twitter, #MondayThoughts is trending with great love to kick off the month of March!
“The best ‘om’ is home. The best ‘age’ is courage. The best ‘mile’ is smile. The best ‘stand’ is understand. The best ‘end’ is friend. The best ‘day’ is today.”

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” – Buddha

RELATED ARTICLES: Light Skin Versus Dark Skin: Colorism; Still Hurting The Black Community {OPINION}

“Don’t feed every dog you see suffering.some just need strength to bite you…”

Don’t forget! Be better than you were yesterday!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another…
 50 mins ago
03.04.19
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
Divine Fem-list: 13 Powerful Songs To Have You…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good…
 19 hours ago
03.03.19
‘The Voice’ Singer Janice Freeman Dead At 33
 23 hours ago
03.03.19
#FanFiction: This Story Imagines What It Was Like…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Khloé Kardashian Has Twitter Flabbergasted ; A Congressional…
 3 days ago
03.03.19
#RedTableTalk: Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down…
 3 days ago
03.03.19
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like…
 3 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 4 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 5 days ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 5 days ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 5 days ago
02.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close