CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

XXXTentacion’s Baby Makes Debut During Interview With Former Girlfriend [Photos]

5 reads
Leave a comment

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

XXXTentacion‘s only heir has finally been revealed after his former girlfriend went on television for the first time to tell the story about her relationship with the late rapper and their son’s birth.

Jenesis Sanchez appeared on a local news station in Florida and said that XXXTentacion found out she was pregnant with their son just two weeks before he was murdered.

Sanchez said he came up with the baby’s name after combining letters from the names of characters from his favorite video game, “Kingdom Hearts.” He chose Gekyume for a boy and Xiora, if they were to have a girl.

News regarding Sanchez first broke when it was reveled that she was living in a town-home belonging to  XXX’s mother, Cleo. She told the station that the original plan was to have a home birth, but after 26-hours of labor needed to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section.

The baby was born on January 26 and announced on social media with the statement, “YUME HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED.”

As for how she will handle XXXTentacion’s death with his son, Sanchez says she will never lie to him, and that “he’ll know about his dad.” She said, “I’ll tell him about all the fond memories … how much he would have loved him.”

Celebrity Moms We Love

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms We Love

Continue reading Celebrity Moms We Love

Celebrity Moms We Love

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

XXXTentacion’s Baby Makes Debut During Interview With Former Girlfriend [Photos] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 47 mins ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 16 hours ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 19 hours ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 22 hours ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 23 hours ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 24 hours ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 24 hours ago
02.26.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
After Three Nights In Jail, R. Kelly Finally…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
2019 EssenceFest Lineup Announced: Missy Elliott, Mary J.…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Being Pepper Sprayed By NYC Police Changed Yandy…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Spike Lee attends the Digital Edge Live 2015 in SA
Spike Lee Has Hissy Fit When Green Door…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 3 days ago
02.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close