Women Crashes Into Apex Police Officer And Then Drives Off Charged With DWI

Police said t32-year-old Chilea Akilah Dickson tried to drive away from the scene after crashing into the back of a parked police vehicle. The police  vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the ramp at U.S. Interstate 1 and E. Williams street. The vehicle had its emergency lights on when it was hit.

Dickson was charged with 10 charges that include driving with a suspended license, DWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an open container, failure to move over, hit and run, careless and reckless driving, failure to heed blue lights and siren, failure to maintain lane control and failure to reduce speed. The Apex officer was treated at WakeMed and later released.

SOURCE: wral.com

Women Crashes Into Apex Police Officer And Then Drives Off Charged With DWI was originally published on thelightnc.com

