CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett Incident

8 reads
Leave a comment
Terrance Howard

Source: Angela Weiss / Getty

Actor Terrence Howard is showing his support for his TV son Jussie Smollet on IG. Smollett, who plays Lyon’s middle son Jamal on the hit Fox series Empire, was arrested last week on charges of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging his own hate attack in Chicago. However, social media has mixed reaction and criticized Howard for showing his support.

Howard posted on IG video featuring Smollett playing with Howard’s son, Hero while on a private plane.

“All your lil homies got you. We love the hell outta you”

Read Also:

R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices

Jussie Smollett , terrance howard

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 2 hours ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close