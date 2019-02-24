Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett Incident

Actor Terrence Howard is showing his support for his TV son Jussie Smollet on IG. Smollett, who plays Lyon’s middle son Jamal on the hit Fox series Empire, was arrested last week on charges of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging his own hate attack in Chicago. However, social media has mixed reaction and criticized Howard for showing his support.

Howard posted on IG video featuring Smollett playing with Howard’s son, Hero while on a private plane.

“All your lil homies got you. We love the hell outta you”

Read Also:

R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: