Looking For Work : Wake County Hospitality Job Fair March 5th

How would you like to work at a hotel or in a restaurant?

Tourism is growing in Wake County by leaps and bounds. Nearly, 16 million visitors each year collectively spend $2.5 billion annually in the Triangle.

Join the Wake County Hospitality Fair, March 5th from 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. at the Raleigh Convention Center. The Event will feature nearly 57 hospitality employers looking to fill more than 1,000 full and part-time positions.

Attendance is free for potential job seekers, and vouchers will also be provided for free parking at the Raleigh Convention Center Underground Parking Deck.

In addition, free transportation will be provided by GoTriangle and GoRaleigh. Job seekers traveling to the job fair will be able to access and print a free transit pass by visiting GoRaleigh.org/workforce.

