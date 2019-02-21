Nike Shares Drop After Zion Williamson’s Injury

Duke’s star freshman Zion Williamson is projected by most to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, suffered a knee injury when his shoe busted apart during the Carolina – Duke men’s basketball game Wednesday night. Hours after Nike released a statement on Thursday saying that they “are working to identify the issue,” the company’s shares had dropped by about 1%. Read more in the link below.

