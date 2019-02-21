CLOSE
Young Children Wandering Down Six Forks Rd.

Little twins with their dad

A Raleigh father is behind bars after police say his children 3 and 4 years old, were found walking down a busy street alone.

It all happened Feb. 19 on Six Forks Road. Investigators said the children were wandering down the busy road.

Raleigh Police Department later found Caley Rountree, 41, and arrested him on misdemeanor charges of child abuse.

Officers report said Rountree left his children alone at their apartment while he “stepped out” for more than two hours.

Rountree is due in court March 19. He was issued a $2,000 bond.

Source:  ABC11.com

Young Children Wandering Down Six Forks Rd. was originally published on thelightnc.com

