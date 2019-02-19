Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked Down Kylie Jenner’s BFF

Apparently Tristan Thompson can’t leave them Jordyn’s alone.

Years after he left his baby mama Jordan Craig for Khloe Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was allegedly caught creepin’ in public with Jordyn Woods. If you’re unaware of who she is, well … she’s Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

According to TMZ, Khloe dumped Thompson for good and she’s all in the gossip blogs comments confirming the split.

