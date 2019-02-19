CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Seriously?! Man Gets Charged With 1993 Murder After Police Get His DNA Off A Napkin In The Trash

One man's trash is another man's...evidence

1 reads
Leave a comment
What a Mess!

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Big Brother is ALWAYS watching…but I guess that’s something you should probably expect if you’re a murderer.

A man in Minnesota was just charged with murder after investigators matched his DNA from a napkin he threw out at his daughter’s hockey game to evidence that they had on file.

Now, 25 years later, 52-year-old Jerry Westrom was linked to the 1993 stabbing death of Jeanne Ann Childs after cold case investigators compared samples from the scene to a public genealogy database. Even though the case was closed years ago following a lack of evidence, it had been reopened in 2015 in light of advances in DNA screening technology.

Investigators sent these samples from the scene to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and a DNA testing company; The samples turned up Westrom’s name after being compared to data on the public DNA database, GEDmatch. That match meant that either Westrom or a close relative of his had used the website.

From there, they used that information as the basis to look into Westrom’s online presence, which is where the whole napkin thing comes in. They proceeded to follow the 52-year-old based on where he said he was going to be and ended up recovering a napkin that he used at a game in Wisconsin back in January.

According to authorities, they said that the lightbulbs went off that they should use the database after a similar method was used to capture the Golden State Killer, a case that has completely obsessed detectives and true crime fanatics for decades.

“We all learned quite a bit from the Golden State Killer,“ said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told Minneapolis’ WCCO. Freeman explained that the way they went about obtaining the sample was entirely legal. “When you discard things in the trash, the Supreme Court often says it’s free game,” Freeman said. “And so he discarded the napkin in a container and threw it in the trash, so they could get it.”

Even though DNA evidence certainly doesn’t lie, Westrom has continued to deny the allegations and is currently free after paying his $500,000 bail.

So, what’s the moral of the story here? Think before you send your spit swabs into those ancestry sites, people. Or just don’t go to any basketball games…Especially if you were out here committing crimes approximately 25 years ago.

How do you feel about the police digging into the garbage to test out DNA?!

Seriously?! Man Gets Charged With 1993 Murder After Police Get His DNA Off A Napkin In The Trash was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked…
 16 hours ago
02.20.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 20 hours ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 21 hours ago
02.20.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 21 hours ago
02.19.19
R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl…
 24 hours ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Working On Two Albums; Plays…
 2 days ago
02.18.19
Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton Sings Stirring Rendition of National Anthem
 2 days ago
02.18.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 4 days ago
02.16.19
West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again,…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close