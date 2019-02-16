CLOSE
I Am Carolina’s Black History
I Am Carolina’s Black History: Tomika Altman-Lewis

Today, we recognize our Black History Month honoree, Tomika Altman-Lewis, Math and Science Specialist and Interventionist at Seawell Elementary School in Chapel Hill and a recipient of the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Award for Math And Science Teachers.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with “I Am Carolina’s Black History.” The North Carolina Education Lottery, over 6.24 billion dollars for education.

