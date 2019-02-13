It’s the season of LOVE and Dr. Wil Nichols, who has the “My Marriage University” gives advice on some of the most asked questions.

Whether married or single we have questions:

How do my spouse and I keep the fire burning for one another?

Is there anything special we can to do on a daily, weekly or monthly basis that will help keep our marriage strong

Single

How do I recognize true love (not infatuation)

Are relationship website off limits?

the bible says “He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the Lord.” Is it wrong for SHE to find HIM?

Its about …. LOVE Valentines Day edition of “Working Mom Wednesday’s” with Dr’s Wil & Grace Nichols with join us.

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Recognizing “True Love” was originally published on thelightnc.com

