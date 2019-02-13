We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of Our Fave Blue-Eyed Soul Singers…Michael McDonald

We can’t let another day go by without acknowledging the birthday of the singer, the writer, the blue-eyed soul legend Michael McDonald! This incredible vocal legend just turned 67. Let’s wander down Memory Lane and revisit some of our favorite Michael McDonald hits.

Happy 67th Birthday Michael McDonald (this song still jams 💃🏾💃🏾🔥🔥) pic.twitter.com/iQdpSV4lZU — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) February 12, 2019

James Ingram & Michael McDonald – Yah Mo Be Therepic.twitter.com/ygG96CGw9k — 80sMusicNow (@80sMusicNow) January 29, 2019

🗣️"Don't let your heart grow cold, just reach out and call His name, His name" The late James Ingram & Michael McDonald (Happy Birthday Michael McDonald) pic.twitter.com/Fd5hcwMPjE — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) February 12, 2019

Since it's both of their birthdays today…. here's Michael McDonald on The Arsenio Hall show pic.twitter.com/nU7hisp444 — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) February 12, 2019

Like we need an excuse to hear Michael McDonald sing 'What a Fool Believes'… pic.twitter.com/VJzGDSlLpO — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) June 4, 2018

And my FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE Michael McDonald moment…

I've told this story before, but this song was written for Dionne as a solo. Dionne passed. Patti thought it needed to be a duet. Voila – magic. MONSTER hit for both of them. pic.twitter.com/FVyKknxw9W — Naima Cochrane’s Burner Acct (@stillnaima) February 13, 2019

