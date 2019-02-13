CLOSE
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of Our Fave Blue-Eyed Soul Singers…Michael McDonald

We can’t let another day go by without acknowledging the birthday of the singer, the writer, the blue-eyed soul legend Michael McDonald! This incredible vocal legend just turned 67. Let’s wander down Memory Lane and revisit some of our favorite Michael McDonald hits.

 

 

 

