Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel For Blackface

Nick Cannon

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

In the wake of the blackface stories surfacing in the past couple of weeks, Nick Cannon is calling some comedians out for their past history with blackface.

Cannon took to Instagram to point out past blackface moments from Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman.

 

 

 

Silverman once addressed her blackface moment on Watch What Happens Live.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

