Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel For Blackface

In the wake of the blackface stories surfacing in the past couple of weeks, Nick Cannon is calling some comedians out for their past history with blackface.
Cannon took to Instagram to point out past blackface moments from Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman.
View this post on Instagram
Are these your Kings of Late Night??? @JimmyFallon @JimmyKimmel you know I’m always on the side of the comedian and never pander to the sensitive, but I feel there needs to be some “truth & reconciliation” discussions and teachable moments amongst our communities. I’m ready and willing for the discourse, so who wants to step up to the table first? In the meantime, I’ll just leave this right here. Tell the Jimmys to holla at me!✊🏾
Silverman once addressed her blackface moment on Watch What Happens Live.
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
1. Ross quickly became a meme.1 of 9
2. Some saw it as a power move2 of 9
3. Others praised her for careful color coordination.3 of 9
4. Though some questioned whether the academy was calling her out.4 of 9
5. While others tried to shame her.5 of 9
6. But a Queen can’t be bothered when expected to sit through the garbage-of-a-Motown-tribute.6 of 9
7. She probably had important work to attend to.7 of 9
8. Or maybe not. But, for a lot of us, Rhonda Ross was us! Bored.8 of 9
9. However, she can do what she wants. She is the daughter of a diva after all.9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark