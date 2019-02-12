The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s Genie in Aladdin

43 reads Leave a comment
Social media viewers expressed some disappointment, and for others horror with Will Smith portraying a Blue Genie in the Disney live-action adaptation of Aladdin. People are complaining that he’s too blue, that he looks like an Avatar or a Smurf. The trailer was released Sunday night during the Grammy Awards show.
Watch the trailer below. The Guy Ritchie directed “Aladdin” also stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in theaters May 24.
