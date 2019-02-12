The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s Genie in Aladdin

Social media viewers expressed some disappointment, and for others horror with Will Smith portraying a Blue Genie in the Disney live-action adaptation of Aladdin. People are complaining that he’s too blue, that he looks like an Avatar or a Smurf. The trailer was released Sunday night during the Grammy Awards show.

Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/NzMDOgvkkz — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 11, 2019

If I were a child seeing that Will Smith genie CGI, I would have nightmares for a smooth week and a half. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 11, 2019

Watch the trailer below. The Guy Ritchie directed “Aladdin” also stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in theaters May 24.

