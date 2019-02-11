CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Fayetteville Police Find Man Shot To Death In Vehicle

12 reads
Leave a comment
Police Officers

Source: Getty / Getty

Monday authorities said Fayetteville police were searching for clues after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. Someone called police around 4 p.m. to report a shooting at the 800 block of Conestoga Drive. When the police arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives. Fayetteville police are asking that if anyone has information to call them at 910-818-2543.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

Fayetteville Police Find Man Shot To Death In Vehicle was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close