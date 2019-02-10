Smokey Robinson Claps Back At Critics of J. Lo’s Motown Tribute at the Grammys

Jennifer Lopez will pay tribute to Motown Records at this year’s Grammy Awards, and social media is having mixed reactions.. You may recall, Motown sparked the careers of The Supremes, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and The Jackson 5 to name a few, This year Motown is it’s celebrating its 60th anniversary. The 61st Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys, airs on Sunday, Feb. 10th live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Motown Legend Smokey Robinson clapped with the following statement:

The Recording Academy announced it will celebrate a 60th anniversary with a Grammy salute performance on February 12. “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration” will include performances from Motown greats Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, alongside contemporary soul/R&B musicians John Legend, Chloe x Halle, Boyz II Men, and Ne-Yo.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: