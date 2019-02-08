CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Hero Dog Says Family Home From Potential Gas Explosion

2 reads
Leave a comment
Ro Diggas Dogs

Source: n/a / n/a

A New York dog is probably living her best life after saving her family’s home from a potential gas explosion.

The pit bull managed to escape from the home and ran around for a while before leading police to the family home. Authorities immediately detected the odor of gas in the air and contacted the fire department and the gas company. Sadie literally clawed her way out of the home after detecting the scent of gas.

 

 

HBO Me Too Panel at Sundance 2019

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews' Take On Liam Neeson

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews' Take On Liam Neeson

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews' Take On Liam Neeson

[caption id="attachment_3022189" align="alignleft" width="903"] Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty[/caption] I am a huge fan of Terry Crews. I love how he spoke up about being a survivor of sexual assault and continues to call out sexism in Hollywood and beyond. I love how he showed Black women love for showing up for him after he accused Adam Venit of groping him at an event back in 2017. And I truly love how hard he pushes back on folks like DL Hughley, 50 Cent and other men filled with toxic masculinity who try to use what he's been through as the butt of their tired jokes. But some recent tweets about white actor Liam Neeson have me feeling a way. Remember: Neeson admitted that he would have committed a hate crime against a random Black man because a female friend of his was allegedly raped by a Black man. That, and he somehow stopped himself from doing that by power walking. Now, initially, Crews seemed to be on the right side of history and the outrage about Neeson's statements. https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092497959185305601 https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092834895209029632 But soon after, it took a strange and disappointing turn with Terry tweeting that where Liam was at that time in his life seemed like a "fork in the road" that people face in the battle between good and evil. https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092805890804203521 Sigh... This confusing tweet prompted rapper Wale to shut this all the way down: https://twitter.com/Wale/status/1092828189594808320 Now, I don't think that Terry was defending Neeson per se, but this this need to normalize and empathize with racists as a form of understanding human behavior, doesn't sit well with me, Wale and countless others on Twitter who expect better from the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor. Here are some of these concerns.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

dog , explosion , gas leak , Pit Bull , Sadie

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 11 hours ago
02.08.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 21 hours ago
02.08.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 23 hours ago
02.08.19
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close