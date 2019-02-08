Reverend Charles Williams’ memory is one that seems to grow fonder with every passing summer in the city of Indianapolis, especially during the third week of July.

As the president of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. (IBE) from 1983 to 2004, he was responsible for the restructuring of IBE, which is held annually and secures funds for area scholarships that have exceeded four million dollars. From that, he also went on to become the founder of Indiana’s Circle City Classic, a black collegiate football event that brings everyone together to enjoy, football, food, culture and the city of Indianapolis.

Outside of his roles with IBE and Circle City Classic, Reverend Williams was a man committed to serving his community for the social and economic development of African Americans.

Reverend Williams was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, hit the play button above, to see the the change that Rev. Charles Williams represented over the years.

How Rev. Charles Williams’ Impact Goes Beyond IBE was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

