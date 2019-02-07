35 North Carolina Deaths Related To Wide Spread Flu Outbreak

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services so far for 2019 a total of 35 people in North Carolina have died from the flu this season. The numbers were released on February. 7, 2019. During the 2017 – 2018 flu season 391 flu deaths were reported. Read more more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

