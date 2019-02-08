CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Loving Her Legacy: Maya Angelou

0 reads
Leave a comment
Women in Film and Hallmark Channel Honor Dr. Maya Angelou - Arrivals

Source: E. Neitzel / Getty

Marguerite Annie Johnson Angelou was born April 4, 1928 in Saint Louis, Missouri.

As a child, she went without speaking for 6 years. After she testified against he mother’s boyfriend the raped Maya Angelou at 7 years old. When he was beaten to death by a mob . “My 7-and-a-half-year-old logic deduced that my voice had killed him”, she said.

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

In 2010,  she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama; the country’s highest civilian honor.

Known for her poetry; she used to sing. In 1957 , Angelou recorded her first album,”Miss Calypso.”

Maya Angelou, passionately taught at Wake Forest University, where she was honored after passing away in her Winston-Salem, North Carolina home, on May 28, 2014.

“When you know you are of worth, you don’t have to raise your voice, you don’t have to become rude, you don’t have to become vulgar; you just are. And you are like the sky is, as the air is, the same way water is wet. It doesn’t have to protest.”

-Maya Angelou

BHM , Dr. Maya Angelou , Maya Angelou

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close