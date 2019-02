The Gucci brand removed a $890 top from its website and stores after people compared it with racist caricatures. Gucci has since apologized for what some call offensive. The company released a statmeent on Twitter.

“We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

GUCCI IS CANCELLED ALL 2019 🙅🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YtGKdKZwqX — 4amtravo (@TravieJx21) February 7, 2019

Must Read:

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: