Mom Accused Of Pouring Water On Sleeping Baby’s Face As ‘Payback’

A mother in South Carolina has been charged over a video that shows her pouring water on her sleeping baby’s face, according to Fox8.

Caitlyn Alyse Hardy, 33, reportedly faces a charge of cruelty to children after authorities say she poured water on the 9-month-old girl twice, causing the infant to wake up coughing.

According to reports she recorded the incident and posted it on her Facebook. According to WIS News, the post was captioned: “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”

The sheriff’s office called video of the incident “disturbing.”

Social Services has reportedly been notified “for the benefit and safety of all children in this home.”

“The charges against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

