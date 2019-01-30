TJMS
HomeTJMS

Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show Up In Court

1 reads
Leave a comment

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz after they failed to show up to court Tuesday morning.

According to ABC5, Joanna Vega and Romaine Tolbert were indicted two weeks ago on charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping, and permitting child abuse in connection with the child’s death. Their first court date was scheduled to be Jan. 29. They did not appear.

Eliazar’s body was found in a garbage bag behind a vacant home on Longmead Avenue in September 2017 .

According to reports, Eliazar was killed sometime between March 1, 2015 and Sept. 20, 2017.

Vega and Tolbert were to care for him while his mother Ashley Makuhan served time in prison.

“He was a very smart little boy, very happy, very playful, rambunctious,” Makuhan told the station.

Makuhan saw a news report from inside prison and was able to identify police sketches as her son Eliazar.

“I knew that they knew something because she had my son. She was his godmother,” Makhuhan said. “But it’s just a shock. Everything is just a shock.”

Now, she said, the shock continues as the couple failed to show up for their initial court date and are believed to be on the run. Warrants were issued for their arrest on the indictment, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to their arrest. Tips can be anonymous.

The couple was never arrested because police were investigating the case. Once the indictment was obtained, detectives began looking for them but they were never located, according to ABC5.

“There will justice for my son and I will not stop fighting until there is,” Makuhan said, pleading with anyone who has information about Vega and Tolbert’s whereabouts to please call Cleveland Police.

Famous Ohioans

27 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show Up In Court was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 8 hours ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 19 hours ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 22 hours ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 23 hours ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 1 day ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 1 day ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 2 days ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close