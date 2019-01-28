CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Southeast DC

1 reads
Leave a comment

Fox 5 DC reports, police are searching for a 15-year-old missing from Southeast, D.C.

Danielle Nicole Wilson was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, January 25 in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Wilson is described as a Black female with a medium complexion. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She currently has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

Continue reading 10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Southeast DC was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 10 hours ago
01.28.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 23 hours ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: The Power Of Dissociation…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
C-Murder Denied Retrial In 2002 Murder Case
 3 days ago
01.28.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 4 days ago
01.25.19
25 items
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 4 days ago
01.25.19
18 items
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close