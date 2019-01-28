Fox 5 DC reports, police are searching for a 15-year-old missing from Southeast, D.C.

Danielle Nicole Wilson was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, January 25 in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Wilson is described as a Black female with a medium complexion. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She currently has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

Critical #MissingPerson 15-year-old Danielle Nicole Wilson, who was last seen in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, on Friday, January 25, 2019. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/Kmkfj5X7xZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 28, 2019

15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Southeast DC was originally published on blackamericaweb.com