Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations

Drai's LIVE Kicks Off 2016 With Performance By Resident Artist Chris Brown At Drai's Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

In the same week that he was accused of raping a woman in Paris, Chris Brown took to Instagram on Friday vis his Black Pyramid clothing label to release merchandise mocking those same accusations.

Brown originally posted a “This B!tch Lying” photo on his Instagram earlier this week to declare his innocence in the matter. Black Pyramid has since picked up on the photo and decided to call the release, the Paris Edition. One of the shirts is a plain black tee with the saying written in bold white letters. The other is a screen printed picture of the Mona Lisa with the company’s logo and the signature phrase pasted on it.

Each shirt costs about $38.

Brown was detained and later released in Paris after a model accused the 29-year-old singer and his bodyguard of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. Brown’s release came without any charges. Although the invesgitation is on-going, sources say that the woman’s story does not add up.

Brown and his legal team have since filed a defamation lawsuit against the accuser.

